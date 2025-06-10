Police corral runaway sheep in Milwaukee

By Nick Bohr

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — Milwaukee’s animal control is accustomed to handling stray dogs, cats, and even ferrets, but this was a new experience. They received a call Friday morning about a sheep running loose on Forest Home Avenue.

Milwaukee police soon spotted the sheep near 23rd and Rogers and officers were able to catch it and load it into a transport van.

“We were going to put him inside our facility, and then he got here and we realized he was way too big to go inside,” said Kate Hartlund at Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC).

The nearly 200-pound sheep was too large for indoor pens, so they created an outdoor space with shade, water, and food, which they had to purchase since they don’t typically stock it. They also sprayed the sheep with water to cool it down.

“He was booking it! Even the officer who brought him in said he was really running down Forest Home, so he was panting, he was exhausted, he was stressed out,” Hartlund said.

A farm in Ozaukee County took the sheep in as a foster that same night and will adopt him unless the owner comes forward.

“He was really friendly, he was very sweet, so please call us if you happen to see a goat or a sheep or something running around downtown Milwaukee, not something you normally see, but we’re here to help if need be,” Hartlund said.

MADACC reported that no one has come forward to claim the sheep, and their best guess is that it escaped from a truck transporting it through the city.

