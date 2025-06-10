Witnesses: Residents stand in solidarity amid encounter with ICE agents in East Baltimore

By David Collins

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — People in East Baltimore stood in solidarity over the weekend in efforts to block immigration officials during an attempted arrest of two people during a traffic stop.

Some Highlandtown residents are re-evaluating each day any potential risks, whether it’s worth leaving the house, when it comes to recent immigration arrests.

According to witnesses, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in an unmarked car stopped a red truck Sunday near the corner of East Baltimore and Ellwood streets in Highlandtown. Witnesses said they heard one of the agents say they’d break a window if the car’s occupants didn’t get out.

“This looks like the beginning of a police state when you have people wearing masks tell you that you are under arrest,” said Ulrich, of East Baltimore.

Witnesses told 11 News that no one identified themselves, showed identification or explained what was happening.

“I think that’s why people were scared that it was a kidnapping and not an arrest,” said Janika Kaneshiro, of East Baltimore.

“Law enforcement should be encouraged to identify themselves in these situations because, otherwise, how do people in the neighborhood know what’s going on? How do they know how to respond?” said Patrick McCleary, of East Baltimore. “It feels like there is an unnecessary risk being created between the community and law enforcement.”

Residents described seeing scores of people standing in solidarity on the street and sidewalks, demanding answers.

“It is very concerning, especially for those who have made a living, have things to do, have families. To know that, in any given moment, someone could pick you up, whatever the process is going forward, it is very concerning,” said a resident who asked to remain anonymous.

At one point, the crowd stood in the way to prevent the ICE agents from leaving. The agents called the Baltimore police, whose officers de-escalated the situation.

“The whole neighborhood is scared. It should not have happened because they say they are pulling a criminal from the street, but it is a lie. They are not pulling criminals. They are pulling people who look Spanish. It feels, to me, like racist,” said Jose, of East Baltimore.

Baltimore City Councilman Mark Parker, D-District 1, who represents the neighborhood, told 11 News he has been meeting almost non-stop with community members.

“(We meet) daily, re-evaluating their risks and deciding whether it’s worth walking out of the door that day,” Parker said. “I have heard from lots of people who are fearful, lots of people who are angry.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said he will always support the right to exercise First Amendment rights and that city agencies will ensure that happens peacefully.

“We always will monitor things as they progress, but we’ve had protests around ICE happen in the city for quite some time now, we haven’t seen a growth to that. For us, public safety of our residents and for those who are protesting is always going to be at the top of mind for us, and we want things to go the way they should. We want people to protest,” Scott said.

Parker told 11 News he wants the community to know they are not alone and that they have advocates from the halls of Congress to city hall. He’s working with city budget officials to ensure there are legal resources available to help people navigate the system.

