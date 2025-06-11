ICE agents chase after farmworkers as they flee fields during latest raid

By Sid Garcia

Click here for updates on this story

OXNARD, California (KABC) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeted workers on produce farms in Ventura County Tuesday morning in one of the latest raids in Southern California.

The raids come as the federal government ramps up immigration enforcement in Southern California.

Farm workers told Eyewitness News that ICE agents arrived at an Oxnard farm at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“We saw a car when we were on the side, the car was coming and ICE was following the car,” said one of the workers who asked to remain anonymous.

Video posted online showed ICE agents chasing after some of the workers as they fled the fields.

Workers said they had anxiety about going to work because they feared ICE would show up while they worked.

“What I fear is that sometimes out of necessity, it forces us to show up wherever there’s work,” said another farmworker. “Because of everything that is happening, it is a bit difficult for us.”

It is unclear how many people were detained during the operation.

“They’re just taking innocent people who are trying to build their own American Dream,” said Daniel Larios with the UFW Foundation. “This is not law enforcement. It’s a campaign of fear against people whose only ‘crime’ is living and working in the U.S.”

The mayor of Oxnard, Luis McArthur, said “We have received reports of ICE agents attempting to enter agricultural fields in our city and also stopping vehicles.”

“These actions are completely unjustified and harmful. They create chaos and distress in our community without contributing much to public safety,” McArthur added.

FBI Los Angeles confirmed in a post on X that they conducted immigration enforcement operations in Ventura County in support of Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Agriculture is a $2 Billion industry in the county and local farms rely on migrants to pick the crops year-round. Raids like Tuesday’s could have a significant impact on what’s planted and picked at these produce farms.

“The individuals affected by these operations, they’re not criminals. They are hardworking families who make meaningful contributions to our local economy and to our greater community.,” said McArthur.

The Oxnard Police Department Chief Jason Benites said the department does not participate or assist federal immigration enforcement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.