‘It’s been a couple months:’ Rodgers reveals secret marriage during first day of Steelers minicamp

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Aaron Rodgers is off the market and not only as a quarterback.

Rodgers, 41, spoke to reporters following the first day of Steelers minicamp Tuesday where he addressed his decision to sign with the team, as well as marriage rumors.

When asked about the marriage rumors and the ring that he appeared to be wearing on his left hand, Rodgers confirmed he was wearing a wedding ring.

“Yeah, it’s a wedding ring. It’s been a couple of months,” Rodgers said to reporters at the minicamp facility in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

It appears Rodgers had secretly married during the 2025 offseason.

He had last publicly mentioned having a girlfriend in a December 2024 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” saying her name was “Brittani.” He had also mentioned in an April 2025 episode that he was “in a serious relationship.”

He previously dated actress Olivia Munn, NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, and actress Shailene Woodley, who he was engaged for a brief period of time. The announcement comes after Rodgers officially signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract. The contract is said to include $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million.

In addition, Schefter said the deal includes $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance incentives.

