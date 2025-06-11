Man wanted in Lego price-switching scam at Wisconsin Target stores

By Mariana La Roche

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Wheeling, Illinois, man faces retail theft charges for allegedly altering price tags on Lego sets at the Target store in Menomonee Falls.

Giedrius Truikys, 38, is charged with two counts of retail theft for allegedly switching price tags on expensive Lego sets to ring them up as $9.99 items.

According to the criminal complaint, Truikys purchased two large Lego sets valued at $290 and $170 for just $9.99 each on Nov. 4. The next day, he allegedly used the same method to purchase several more sets worth $985.93.

Target loss prevention employee identified the suspect through surveillance footage after management flagged unusually low-priced transactions for large Lego sets.

Investigators say Truikys would first purchase a $9.99 Lego set, then return to use that barcode on more expensive items.

The investigation revealed similar incidents at Target locations in West Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, Brookfield and Illinois.

Police identified Truikys through his debit card information, Department of Transportation records and Facebook photos showing distinctive tattoos matching the surveillance footage.

Target’s upper Midwest investigator found the defendant was selling Lego sets on Facebook Marketplace.

Truikys faces a misdemeanor charge for the first theft under $500 and a Class I felony charge for the second theft between $500-$5,000.

