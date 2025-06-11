New Jersey man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

By Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Click here for updates on this story

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming (eastidahonews.com) — A man sustained minor injuries after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, according to a news release from park officials.

Officials say the bison charged the man, a 30-year-old from Randolph, New Jersey, after a large group approached it too closely. Though his injuries were minor, the news release says he was treated and taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.

This is the second reported incident of a person injured by a bison in 2025. The first occurred on May 7.

There were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023.

“Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans,” park officials say in a news release.

Officials are reminding people to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. Stay at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves, and cougars.

“If wildlife approach you, move away to always maintain these safe viewing distances,” the news release says. “The safety of these animals – and humans – depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.