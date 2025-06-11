Secretary of State Scanlan testifies in trial of man accused of using AI robocalls to influence primary

By Isabel Litterst

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — New Hampshire’s secretary of state testified Tuesday in the criminal trial of a political consultant accused of using an AI robocall to persuade people not to vote.

Defense attorneys for consultant Steven Kramer called Secretary of State David Scanlan to the stand to question him about the 2024 New Hampshire primary election.

Kramer is facing multiple charges of voter suppression, as well as accusations of impersonating a candidate.

Kramer admitted to using artificial intelligence to impersonate former President Joe Biden in calls that went out to New Hampshire voters on the day of the 2024 primary. In Biden’s voice, the message told voters not to vote in the primary and to “save” their votes for November.

Kramer’s defense argues that New Hampshire’s 2024 primary election was not sanctioned by the Democratic National Committee, so the effect of the AI calls had no bearing on an official election.

The defense asked Scanlan about the DNC’s response to New Hampshire’s primary.

“New Hampshire’s presidential primary is designed to elect delegates to go to the national convention,” Scanlan said. “Whether the party apparatus, the national political party, is going to accept most delegates that are the result of the votes of New Hampshire citizens is on them.”

Kramer could face decades in prison if convicted.

