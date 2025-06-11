Tradition or vandalism? Loomis cracks down on high school senior graffiti

By Brady Halbleib

Click here for updates on this story

LOOMIS, California (KOVR) — Each year, graduating seniors from Del Oro High School leave their mark on a Loomis intersection, spray-painting messages of celebration across the pavement at Taylor and King Roads.

But what some see as an annual tradition, others consider it vandalism.

A large “2025” currently sprawled across the intersection has sparked debate in the community. While supporters say the graffiti is harmless and nostalgic, town officials and nearby residents say this year’s display crossed a line.

“It’s just gotten out of hand, and it’s too bad because it’s ruining it for everyone,” one resident said.

The tradition, which has existed for decades, has generally been tolerated as the paint fades over time. But this year, city officials say the spray-painting included vulgar language and inappropriate images.

Cheryl Benson, a Loomis resident, says the activity has evolved from innocent fun into a safety hazard and an act of property damage.

“It was a good thing and people enjoyed it, but it’s gotten carried away and now they’re painting with paint,” Benson said. “It surprises me that people don’t see this as against the law.”

Officials say the graffiti is now covering key road markings like crosswalks, increasing the risk to pedestrians and drivers.

In a statement, the town of Loomis said, “This year, the seniors’ graffiti was excessive with written foul language and inappropriate drawings.”

The town also confirmed meetings with the Del Oro principal and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office to devise a strategy to prevent similar acts in the future.

“It’s time to deal with it and say no, you can’t do this,” Benson added.

The cost of resurfacing the damaged intersection is estimated between $12,000 and $15,000.

“I think that could be better allocated into education instead of worrying about some artwork on the street,” said Del Oro parent Makay Butz.

The town of Loomis says it won’t tolerate it any longer. The town and school district will meet again to discuss this in September.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.