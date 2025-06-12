Detroit parents honor daughter lost to COVID at what would have been her 5th-grade graduation

By Jolie Sherman

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit family attended a bittersweet ceremony at University Preparatory Academy as they honored their daughter, who was the first child in Michigan to die from COVID-19 five years ago.

Ebbie and Lavondria Herbert participated in what would have been their daughter, Skylar’s, 5th-grade graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

“It was hard for us just being there to see all the other kids just, you know, without her,” Lavondria Herbert said.

While the pandemic may be over, for the Herberts, the pain still lingers.

“No one knew the symptoms of COVID. No one knew what could happen if a child gets COVID,” Ebbie Herbert said.

Skylar Herbert passed away on April 19, 2020, just weeks after the pandemic hit. She was only 5 years old and in kindergarten at the time.

“You know, once she got sick, she got sick and she was in the hospital for like 3 weeks,” Lavondria Herbert said.

“It was hard, real hard, every day is still hard,” Ebbie Herbert said.

But the impact Skylar had on others will never be forgotten.

“She had a big personality. Laughing, smiling, talking. Once she started talking, she just never stopped talking,” Lavondria Herbert said.

During the ceremony, her former kindergarten teacher shared memories of Skylar’s positive spirit and enthusiasm in class.

“I appreciate the fact that the last words that I heard from her were: ‘This is the best day ever,'” the teacher said.

Her parents, a longtime firefighter and police officer, walked across the stage in her honor.

Skylar’s parents say they think about her every day — and keep her close to their hearts even as they respond to calls.

“Every time I put my helmet on, she’s with me,” Ebbie Herbert said.

On his helmet and on his arm, Ebbie has a permanent reminder of his daughter.

“Actually, this is my only tattoo. I was like ‘I hate needles’ so I was like ‘Skylar, give Daddy the strength, give Daddy the strength to get through this,'” Ebbie Herbert said. “This is my only tattoo, and it’s the only one I want.”

They say their bright and beautiful Skylar is with them everywhere they go.

