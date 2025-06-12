Man bitten by rattlesnake on both ankles during night walk in Arizona

By KGUN 9 News Staff

GREEN VALLEY, Arizona (KGUN) — A 72-year-old Green Valley man was transported to Banner University Medical Center after being bitten on both ankles by a rattlesnake.

The bites occurred as the man was walking in the dark near his home in the 600 block of South Placita Prosperidad, according to a social media post from the Santa Rita Fire District.

According to the post, the man was walking along the roadway and felt a sudden bite on each ankle, followed by a rattlesnake rattle.

Because it was dark, he could not see the snake prior to being bitten, the post said.

The man was able to walk back to his residence, where he called 911. Emergency personnel performed an assessment and transported the man to Banner for further evaluation.

Both ankles had puncture wounds, the post said. The condition of the patient has not been publicly released at this time.

