Mini horse rescued from busy road in Maine

By Adam Bartow

CARMEL, Maine (WMTW) — A Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputy and several passers-by helped rescue a miniature horse that got loose in the Carmel area on Wednesday.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was going from one call to another when he was approached and told about the horse on the loose along a busy road.

The mini horse’s owner had already tried to catch the animal, but fell and hurt her leg. She had to be treated at the hospital.

Several other people had also already stopped to try to catch the horse, but police said more help was needed.

Police said the deputy and a woman were able to secure the horse, make a halter and get the small animal to a fenced area.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all who contributed to the situation, particularly Mrs. Riley Sibley, whose compassion and proactive approach were instrumental in resolving the matter,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “The incident underscores the beneficial effects of community involvement, particularly during times when negative events often dominate the headlines. By actively participating, communities can foster positive change and demonstrate resilience. Great work, Ms. Sibley, you made a difference!”

