Nursing home employee arrested, accused of elder abuse

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado woman has been arrested, accused of abuse of an at-risk adult at the Orchard Park Health Care Center in Centennial. Patience Jackson was arrested at her home on June 11, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jackson, 33, a certified nursing assistant, is facing charges of felony criminal negligence, felony crimes against an at-risk person and felony complicity.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began when an investigator was called to Sky Ridge Medical Center on elder abuse allegations involving a 92-year-old female victim who suffers from severe dementia on May 9. According to investigators, hospital employees noticed the victim had two separate broken bones in her lower leg, described as a tibia-fibula fracture, after being transported to the hospital via ambulance.

The investigator said that hospital employees said the victim’s injuries were not consistent with the injuries stated in the report by Orchard Park Health Care Center. Apparently, the report stated the victim was found sitting in her wheelchair, screaming for help in terrible pain, that no one had seen her fall, and they did not know what happened.

After nearly four weeks of investigation, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the investigator determined that two female employees, including Jackson, were likely untruthful about how the victim obtained her injuries and that the injuries likely occurred on May 8. An arrest warrant was obtained for both employees.

Jackson was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility and remained in custody on a $2,500 bond.

There is currently an active arrest warrant for the other employee, identified by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office as Zainab Namale, a licensed practical nurse.

