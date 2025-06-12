Shark attacks 9-year-old girl snorkeling off Florida beach

By CBS Miami Team

Click here for updates on this story

BOCA GRANDE, Florida (WFOR) — A 9-year-old girl was attacked by a shark while snorkeling off a Florida beach on Wednesday.

It happened off Boca Grande on the state’s southwest coast. The girl’s family said she was underwater when she suddenly surfaced screaming, her right hand covered in blood. They said it was barely attached to her arm.

Workers rush in to help

Alfonso Tello and his fellow construction workers were on a break when they heard the screams. He said they jumped in the water to help the girl, not knowing that she had been attacked by a shark. He said the image of the girl’s arm is something he can’t get out of his head.

“I was thinking that they were playing around, but when we heard the scream like ‘help, help’ we saw the little girl crying. So when we see that little girl come out from the water with no hand, it was like something out like gets me, gets me, like everybody was in shock,” he said.

“We heard somebody screaming, help, help, help. And then we jump on and see what’s going on. And I saw it was like five kids on the water, mom and dad on the water. I saw a shark right on top of the lady, little kid. So we jump on the water, we pull him off, and the shark was right behind us, and it was pretty bad,” Raynel Lugo said.

Heartbreaking for those helped

Lugo said after they got the girl to shore, they tried to help her until paramedics arrived.

“The hand, it was just hanging by this piece of the hands. The whole thing was completely hanging out. You can see bones all completely red. So we stopped bleeding. We tried to stop it. She put a towel on it and hold it into that place. So I sit down with her, and I was talking to the EMS arrived,” he said.

“Nine years old. I have a daughter, 9-years-old, same age. She was brave,” he added.

Witnesses said it was a bull shark that attacked the girl, but officials have not confirmed that.

“It was a big shark, like eight feet. I would say like eight feet,” Tello said.

Some swimmers at the beach said this is why they stay close to shore.

“You have to be careful, keep an eye out. How sad, that is very sad and I feel so bad for her,” Pamela Krout said.

Shark attacks in Florida

Last year, there were 28 confirmed shark bites in U.S. waters, accounting for 60% of the worldwide attacks.

Half of U.S. attacks took place in Florida in 2024, which is also common for the state often known to experience the highest concentrations of shark bites of anywhere in the world.

Emily Mae Czachor contributed to this report.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.