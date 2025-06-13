10-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after shark attack off Boca Grande

By Web staff

BOCA GRANDE, Florida (WBBH) — A girl was injured after an apparent shark bite in the water off Boca Grande on Wednesday.

Her family confirmed her identity as a 10-year-old named Leah Lendel.

According to a statement from Lendel’s family, Leah went underwater to snorkel, and as she came up, she screamed.

Her mother, Nadia, was approximately 4 feet away from Leah, holding the two younger siblings, who are toddlers, in their floaties.

Nadia noticed Leah’s right hand up to the wrist was covered in blood and mostly torn off.

Nadia then screamed for help, and because she could not let go of the two toddlers, she grabbed them and tried to get them to shore so she could help Leah.

According to the statement, her husband, who was snorkeling some distance away with the other two siblings, swam as fast as possible to shore. Leah was able to walk to shore by herself.

Nearby construction workers then rushed to help Leah and her parents.

A good Samaritan who was working nearby said the group quickly grabbed some shirts to help wrap up her injuries.

The apparent attack occurred in the water near the 2200 block of Shore Lane. The Boca Grande Fire chief confirmed that the injuries were consistent with a shark bite, although no shark was seen in the water when responders arrived around noon.

The chief noted that the injuries were severe enough to require helicopter transport to a Tampa hospital.

According to the family’s statement, Leah’s father accompanied her on the flight, and she underwent a 6-hour surgery.

Leah’s mom said surgeons were able to put her hand back together.

“They had to get arteries from her leg to the hand. Got the blood flow back to her hand. Install pins in bones. Still has open tissues. They will be monitoring her here for a week. But thank God she can move her fingers,” said Leah’s mom.

Beachgoers are advised to remain vigilant while in the water. This incident is not the first shark attack in the area, and authorities are working to gather more information about the victim and any witnesses to the event.

“There have been three, but they were spread out over quite a bit of time,” said Boca Grande Fire Department Chief C.W. Blosser III, talking about previous shark bites. “When you get a call like that, you always hope for the best and prepare for the worst, so to speak.”

