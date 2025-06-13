Inmate brutally beaten in Lee County Jail by suspected murderer

By Dave Elias

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — n the video of the story that aired, it was stated by a police expert that the victim in this case was in jail on misdemeanors. This is in fact, false. The victim was in jail for felony charges. According to Florida Model Jail Standards, adults held on felonies may be housed together within a correctional facility. LCSO tells Gulf Coast News, “We follow these standards fully to ensure the safest possible environment for those incarcerated in Lee County.”

A man already accused of murder is now at the center of a second violent incident behind bars—this time, attacking his cellmate in a brutal assault that left the victim bloodied and unrecognizable. The family of the inmate is now demanding answers, and former law enforcement officials are questioning jail protocols.

From Fort Myers to a Jailhouse Assault Yanko Romero, 41, was already in custody for the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Johnson, a fisherman killed by gunfire to the neck and head near the Harbor Grand apartment complex in Fort Myers. He appeared in court this week on those charges.

But now, Romero is accused of attacking a fellow inmate in their shared cell at the Lee County Jail just days later.

Brutal Beating Caught Deputies Off Guard The victim, 39-year-old Brandt Diaz, had only recently been booked on charges of vehicle theft and burglary. Photos obtained by Gulf Coast News show the gruesome aftermath of the assault: Diaz nude, sitting in a pool of blood, with part of his nose missing and blood smeared across the walls.

Deputies were forced to Tase Romero to stop the attack.

“I don’t know if he’ll make it or not,” said Diaz’s mother, Estelle Diaz, tearfully. “If I don’t get to say I love him, it’s going to tear me apart.”

Family in Shock, Calls for Accountability The Diaz family was shown the images for the first time by Gulf Coast News. His sister was stunned.

“That is not my brother in the picture. He is beat badly,” she said.

His aunt, Mary Terrazas, was more direct:

“The guy that did this is an animal. He’s not a psychopath—he’s an animal.”

Sheriff’s Office Responds In a statement, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said:

“The inmate suspect and inmate victim were housed appropriately in accordance with Florida Model Jail Standards and LCSO policies. Increased monitoring allowed deputies to respond timely and render medical assistance.”

Still, the Diaz family remains in the dark. They have been unable to visit their loved one, and say they are not being told where he is or if he’s even alive.

Mother’s Plea to the Sheriff Hospital officials told Gulf Coast News that visitation access is at the discretion of the sheriff. Estelle Diaz had a message for Sheriff Carmine Marceno:

“If you have a heart, please. He has family. He has a brother, sister, nephews, and cousins. We’re sticking together as a family. I’m asking, as his mother, let me see my son.”

Calls for Transparency The beating, according to sources, was captured on surveillance video. Gulf Coast News has requested a copy of that footage from the Sheriff’s Office. So far, no response.

Meanwhile, the Diaz family says they still have no idea what condition Brandt is in, and hospital officials continue to decline confirmation of his status or even his presence as a patient.

