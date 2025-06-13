‘It Tears at Your Heart’: Woman endures fifth flood after storms

By Madison Myers

Texas (KXXV) — An Elm Mott homeowner is picking up the pieces after her home flooded for the fifth time following Wednesday night’s storms. With little help from insurance or local officials, she’s left to manage the emotional and financial toll on her own.

“Lake Elm Mott lives right here on Woodforest Drive at my property,” said Elm Mott homeowner Diane Buxkemper.

That’s how neighbors are describing the aftermath of flood waters taking over their community Wednesday night.

Towels, fans, and dehumidifiers all lined the floor – a clear sign of clean-up efforts already underway.

“This is actually the fifth time since 1993 that my house has had water in it. I call State Farm every time, and there’s nothing they can do. It’s rising groundwater and an act of God, and they tell me there is nothing they can do. Any repairs, rentals, or anything else are all out of my pocket,” said Buxkemper.

25 News walked through Diane’s home as she showed us the damage left behind.

“When I hear it I’m like ‘Oh no, all of this again’,” said Buxkemper.

A process Diane and her family know all too well.

“You see where the white is, that is how high up we had to replace the sheetrock,” said Buxkemper.

A constant battle she’s forced to relive.

“The first place that we went in was the garage and I was so afraid whenever he opened the garage,” said Buxkemper.

She says with little to no help from insurance or county engineers, she’s forced to handle the aftermath alone.

“I’m just kind of waiting to see if I’m going to lose my flooring or if it’s going to crawl up the drywall or sheetrock,” said Buxkemper.

Leaving her feeling hopeless.

“It tears at your heart, it really does,” said Buxkemper.

