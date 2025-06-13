Man in court for allegedly attacking parents with hammer in Waikiki; new details revealed

By Kayli Pascal-Martinez

HONOLULU (KITV) — New details have emerged in the Waikiki assault incident that allegedly involved an older couple and their son.

London Opendack, 29, the man accused of attacking his parents, made his initial court appearance on Thursday morning.

Opendack reportedly struck his parents multiple times with a hammer. They were last reported to be in serious condition.

However, this wasn’t the first time Opendack has had a run in with the law. Court documents revealed that Opendack got in trouble back in 2022 and 2023 after he was accused of harassment, disorderly conduct, and stalking.

According to new legal documents it was discovered that a woman, later revealed to be Opendack’s mother, had called 911 on Sunday, June 8, at about 4 p.m. and claimed that herself and her husband had been attacked.

The mother of Opendack gave a statement to police saying that London had attacked her and her husband after she and London had a disagreement.

The woman stated that London attempted to kill her by hitting her numerous times to the back of her head with a hammer. She also stated that London attempted to gouge out her eyes and bite off her nose along with biting her right arm.

The woman also shared that she wasn’t sure which side of the hammer she was struck with, but also shared that due to the injuries, she felt pain throughout her body along with severe chest pain.

The husband also shared a statement with police saying that after his wife and London began arguing and London allegedly attacked her, he then turned to him and started to attack him with a hammer. He allegedly struck him multiple times in the head area.

Documents reported that the woman and the man believed that London was intentionally attempting to kill them with a hammer.

Following the incident, London left the scene and police launched a manhunt for him which concluded when he was found in the men’s restroom at a Walmart in the town area.

Around 6:35 p.m. London was arrested by police. He was seen with blood on his clothing and his property.

London was placed under arrest for Attempted Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree.

London’s bail was set for $1,000,000 and his request for a bail reduction was denied.

His preliminary date was set for Monday, June 16.

