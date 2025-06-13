Remains found in search for missing Kansas woman

By KAKE News Staff

COWLEY COUNTY, Kansas (KAKE) — The Cowley County sheriff says human remains have been found about a mile from where a missing 81-year-old woman’s car was found last month.

The sheriff’s office was working with landowners on Wednesday in its search for Jerry McConnell in the area of 333rd Road. Property belonging to Jerry was located, and remains were discovered. An autopsy is pending to confirm the identity of the remains.

This discovery follows weeks of intensive search operations, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all those who contributed time, resources, and support in the effort to locate Jerry over the past three weeks. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family during this difficult time,” the release said.

Jerry, of Overland Park, was last seen on Wednesday, May 14 in Harrisonville, Missouri. Authorities said at the time that she was believed to be driving to her home in Overland Park in her gray 2009 Honda Accord.

The sheriff’s office located her car on May 20 in a remote area of the county in the 4000 block of 327th Road, on the property of a ranch.

On Friday, May 30, Sheriff David Fallettti said surveillance from a Flock safety camera showed the vehicle traveling west on U.S. 160, entering Cowley County at around 5:20 p.m. on May 15.

Despite daily search efforts since the vehicle was located, no further leads were developed until the discovery on Wednesday, according to the release.

