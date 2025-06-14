Too cute! Milwaukee County Zoo welcomes new baby, a Japanese macaque

By WDJT News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee County Zoo has welcomed a new addition!

Twelve-year-old Japanese macaque, Usagi, gave birth to a newborn on June 8 and brought the little one onto Macaque Island a few hours later.

The father, 10-year-old Kota, is the second offspring for the couple and the 11th member of the macaque troop.

According to the zoo, the newborn — whose sex is still undetermined — nurses and sleeps on its mother and will start to venture off from mom within the first few months.

Usagi, the zoo says, gave birth on her own without any help from her troop members.

Guests can view the zoo’s newest addition daily — as long as he or she isn’t taking a rest indoors.

Congrats!

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.