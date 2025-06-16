Son arrested in Miami after allegedly shooting his father the day before Father’s Day, police say

By Alyssa Dzikowski

MIAMI (WFOR) — A man was arrested in Miami and charged for allegedly shooting his father Saturday night, police say.

The incident was reported near 60 Avenue and West Flagler Street.

According to Miami police, 25-year-old Adrian Garcia was charged with attempted murder.

Police say the father is expected to be okay.

