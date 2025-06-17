Nevada moves bighorn sheep as drought threatens state animal

By Geneva Zoltek

VALLEY OF FIRE STATE PARK, Nevada (KTNV) — Nevada is taking action to preserve its state animal, the Desert Bighorn Sheep, by relocating part of a herd based in Southern Nevada.

The reason for the relocation is a lack of available food and water for the herd, with drought being the common denominator.

In just one year, dry conditions have significantly worsened across Nevada. While only a small area was abnormally dry in June 2024, now most of the state is experiencing all four levels of drought extremes.

“We had to take action,” said Joe Bennett, a specialist with the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

According to Bennett, since December, 122,000 gallons of water have been hauled to watering holes, or guzzlers, in Southern Nevada to support sheep hydration.

“Some of these animals couldn’t leave these guzzlers. They couldn’t get more than a couple miles away because they needed that water,” Bennett said.

By reducing the herd size, the hope is that there will be more resources to go around to support the remaining herd.

“If 400 or 500 is the new norm? That’s still a very large sheep population that’s still a great success story,” Bennett said.

Through June 19, Bennett is working with dozens of team members and volunteers to safely relocate 150 sheep from Valley of Fire State Park and Lake Mead National Recreation Area to three different release sites in Utah and northern Nevada.

“It’s a bunch of passionate people out here for a good cause,” Bennett said.

This strategy of direct intervention comes as drought not only reduces available water but also available vegetation too — compounding as a complex threat to the species.

“The worst day of my career was flying over a guzzler in 2020 and seeing dead bighorn sheep. It was terrible, it was awful to see,” Bennett explained. “It’s our state animal. Everyone loves to see bighorn sheep, everybody loves to recreate with bighorn sheep, and it’s the state department’s responsibility to manage them appropriately.”

The relocation process involves a helicopter crew with a net gun facilitating the capture. Each animal is then lifted back to the base to get a physical before being transported via livestock truck to the new ranges.

“You know it’s a stressful event for them, and that’s why we have a variety of different options here to provide veterinary support to provide intervention if needed,” said Nate Lahue, NDOW’s wildlife veterinarian on site.

Lahue helps take vital signs and draw blood samples.

“Our goal is to keep these animals as safe and healthy as possible,” he explained.

According to the Nevada Climate Initiative, drought is expected to increase in frequency and severity in the future due to higher temperatures, even if precipitation remains the same or increases slightly.

