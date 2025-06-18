Car meetups spark chaos in Plymouth Township and Philadelphia

By 6abc Digital Staff and Leland Pinder

PLYMOUTH Township, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police in Plymouth Township and Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating several people involved in illegal car meetups over the weekend.

Police say about 50 to 100 spectators gathered on Sunday at the intersection of Ridge Pike, Chemical Road and North Lane.

Surveillance video shows drivers circling dangerously in the intersection as people hang out of the windows and fireworks go off nearby.

Those involved were able to get away before officers moved in.

“It started around, I wanna say, 8 o’clock, and then was over by 8:10 p.m. by the time the cops came here,” recalled Morgan Heffelfinger of Plymouth Meeting.

Philadelphia police confirm that they are working with investigators in Plymouth Township in connection with additional gatherings later in the evening.

Authorities say some members of the car meetup group made their way to various parts of Philadelphia, including in the northeast. At Magee and Whitaker avenues, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., people are seen on video crowding the streets, causing more chaos and carrying out the same dangerous stunts.

“This is a nice, quiet middle-class neighborhood. People that are doing this aren’t from here,” said one resident.

As Philadelphia police move in, the crowds move out.

No injuries were reported in the Plymouth Township gathering.

In Philadelphia, a source confirms there were incidents of vandalism and some officers were reportedly injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

