Local display of kindness goes viral after scooter crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A local teen had a gnarly crash while riding an electric scooter on East 25th Street near Community Park, but the kindness of a stranger overshadowed the scrapes and bruises.

While riding down the sidewalk, the teen swerved to avoid two mailboxes that partially obstructed it. When her poncho caught on one of the mailboxes, she was pulled off the scooter and hit the ground.

A stranger saw the crash and immediately pulled over to help.

The stranger was later identified as Michelle Marie Skidmore after a Facebook post trying to identify her from Ring camera footage went viral locally. The post got over 2,000 likes and over a hundred comments in a matter of hours.

“It really wasn’t a second thought; it was just instinct. I just pulled over. I feel like that’s just what people do,” Skidmore said.

The teen hit her head and may have briefly blacked out, but otherwise had minor injuries. The teen’s mother, Annabelle Henry, explained the teen was dazed after the crash, and it took a moment for her to register Skidmore’s help.

Skidmore was able to help the teen and her scooter to the car and gave her a ride home. Skidmore noted the teen knew not to take rides from strangers, but recognized this was a different circumstance.

“(I offered her a ride and) she said that would be nice and, on the car drive she was talkative. We shared stories of our crashes together, so I feel like we’re kindred spirits, and both kind of lutz on two-wheeled things,” said Skidmore.

After dropping the teen off at home, Skidmore wished her well and left.

Henry described how she had been unaware of the accident until the teen, who had entered the home acting normally, held out her hand and displayed the scrapes she had earned in her crash.

The teen still seemed dazed while Henry tried to ask questions and understand the situation. Henry was initially worried about her daughter getting a ride from a stranger.

“When you are in panic mode, it is easier to worry and forget that there are still good people out there. People whose only motive is to help others when it is needed,” said Henry.

Henry took her daughter to the ER to check for head injuries. While there, she finally had the chance to check the video left by her Ring camera doorbell.

It was then that she saw the video of Skidmore graciously helping her daughter and the scooter up the home’s front steps. The video showed Skidmore giving the teen a hug and sharing some words of support before she left.

“I was overcome with emotion. As a mom, there’s nothing more heartwarming than seeing someone treat your child with kindness when they needed it most. I truly can’t express how thankful I am for Michelle’s compassion,” said Henry.

Henry felt she needed to contact the woman who helped her daughter, so she used Facebook.

Henry’s post, which included images of Skidmore from the Ring camera, quickly went viral. Individuals flooded the comments, identifying Skidmore as the good Samaritan.

Skidmore says she was shocked and touched by the outpouring of love and support from the community.

“That’s what blows my mind. I feel like, I mean, it was to me in my eyes, such a little thing…I am blown away by how many people are going out of their way to say ‘wow, you are a good person’…I get a little shy about it, like yeah, it was me, but everybody does stuff that’s amazing,” said Skidmore.

Skidmore talked about why she thought the post on Facebook got as much attention as it did.

“I think people just focus and share a lot more of the negative that they don’t share all of this beautiful positive stuff that is being done, and so when it is, people are just thirsty and they love it and they want to praise and love on each other. It just feels good,” said Skidmore.

