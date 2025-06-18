Orioles minor league player Luis Guevara dies in personal watercraft crash

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Luis Guevara, a 19-year-old Orioles minor league player, died after a personal watercraft crash in Florida, the team announced Tuesday.

The Venezuelan shortstop was involved in a head-on collision between two personal watercraft Sunday evening near Lido Key in Sarasota. Two people were hospitalized following the crash.

“Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing,” Mike Elias, the Orioles’ general manager, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time.”

An Orioles spokesperson said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Guevara signed as an international free agent in January 2023 out of Tinaco, Venezuela, and spent his first two professional seasons from 2023 to 2024 with the DSL Orioles.

He appeared in 30 games in 2025, which was his first season in the United States. He played in 24 games with Single-A Delmarva, four with the FCL Orioles, and two with Double-A Chesapeake, according to the statement.

In a statement announcing his signing, the Orioles portrayed Guevara as a switch-hitter with strong qualities suited for a leadoff role, the Baltimore Banner reported.

The team said he was among the top Venezuelan hitters in the 2022–23 class, mentioned his outstanding “bat-to-ball skills” and steady swing from both sides of the plate.

