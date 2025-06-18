Pennsylvania teen found in North Carolina after going missing nearly a year ago, officials say

By JD Franklin III

HIGH POINT, North Carolina (WXII) — A teenager reported missing from Pennsylvania in 2024 has been found in the Triad, according to officials with the High Point Police Department.

On Monday, around 4:20 p.m., officers and detectives responded to a home in the 2000 block of Treyburn Lane. This was after detectives got word that a teenager who had been reported missing from Pennsylvania may have been living in the home.

“It makes you want to get to know your neighbors a little better just to protect each other and be on the lookout for stuff like that.” one neighbor told WXII.

Officials said they found the 15-year-old girl at the home and also determined that a man who lived there, identified as Joseph Rossomando, 32, had child sexual abuse materials.

During the investigation, detectives spoke with the victim and executed a search warrant at the home, where they seized several electronic devices.

Officials said Rossomando was taken into custody and charged with:

– seven counts of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 – seven counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 – felony human trafficking of a child victim – felony sexual servitude of a child victim – felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor – felony statutory rape – felony first-degree kidnapping – contributing to the delinquency of a minor

He is being held at the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond.

