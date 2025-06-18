Person shot in grocery store parking lot, officers chase down suspects, police say

Skip to Content
    WEST YORK, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — One person was shot in a York County grocery store parking lot on Tuesday, according to the West York Borough Police Department.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Bravo Supermarket on West Market Street in West York Borough.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Officers chased down and arrested the “shooters,” police said.

Tina Weikert, a witness of the shooting, spoke to WGAL News 8, saying she heard people arguing and called 911 when she thought the fight was escalating.

She was on the phone with police when she heard shots being fired.

Weikert says she then got off the phone and ran toward an alley to help a boy who was hit. She applied pressure to the victim’s wounds before police arrived at the scene.

“The neighborhood was great. Everyone was telling the cops where to go. They pulled together and they found the shooter. People were vigilant,” said Weikert.

In a recent post, the West York Borough Police Department said residents will likely see increased police activity in the area, but there is no risk to the public at this time.

