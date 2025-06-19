‘I’m fearing for my life’: Murder victim Ashley Hudson warned of danger in restraining order petitions against mother, sister

By Adam Rife

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — New court documents show murder victim Ashley Hudson was afraid for her life and afraid of her mother, years before she was killed Monday night.

Hudson petitioned for restraining orders against her mother and a sister in 2023. Family and friends tell us both were involved in Monday night’s murder.

The petitions shed more light on a painful family dynamic full of infighting and serious threats of violence.

Ashley Hudson had restraining orders against her mother and sister, and vice versa.

But it wasn’t enough to protect her, as Ashley’s own words predicted.

In a May 2023 petition, Ashley Hudson wrote, “I’m not safe I’m [sic] fear she is going to kill me.”

She was writing about her mother as she petitioned the court for a restraining order.

She wrote, “if something happens to me she did it and I want somebody to believe that I’m fearing for my life and afraid she is going to take me off this earth forever.”

The 30-year-old was shot and killed Monday night, June 16 in a fight that played out live on social media.

Multiple family members and friends who watched the video say Ashley was shot and killed by her 15-year-old brother.

They say her 16- year-old and 21- year-old sisters also attacked her, and her mother drove them to the fight. The brother and two sisters are in custody; the mother is not.

“I don’t want any contact with this woman ever”, Ashley wrote two years ago, adding one time, “My mother [REDACTED] came to my house to fight me and yelling my name and had a black 9mm gun in her left hand and threaten [sic] to shoot my door April 27th.”

She went on to say, “I called police the same day and nothing happened to Tara I was very upset.”

And later, “[REDACTED] came back to my house April 30th and fought with me and said she was going to kill me.”

Family and friends told us at a Tuesday night vigil Ashley long feared she was at risk.

Her sister, Shamira McGhee, told us, “This is what she’d been saying for the longest, basically, in ways. But we never knew that they would do this to her. Like this.”

In the petition against her mother, Ashley wrote she “was following me with her truck and trying to shoot me this has been going on for years.”

In another petition against her 21- year-old sister, Ashley wrote, “On April 27th, she tried to jump me I was walking my dog. She pulled up with a neighbor.” And “That person had a gun.”

She “said that she would shoot me. She said ‘I’m going to keep coming over here.'” She added, “this has been a constant thing.”

The restraining orders against her mother and 21- year-old sister were both granted. One of the conditions prevents them from possessing a gun through May and June 2027, respectively.

But family and friends said Ashley’s mother provided her brother with the gun that killed her.

Deborah McGhee, another sister, said, “It’s always been like this. They always bumped heads, they always fought, they’ve always been like this.”

But there were difficulties all around.

Her father, Antoine McGhee, Sr., said Tuesday, “She was ok. She was my daughter. She had her problems, but that was my daughter and I loved her to death.”

Ashley’s mother also filed restraining orders against her, writing in 2023, “Ashley Hudson texted me threatening to beat my ass because I still want anything to do with her.”

And in a petition from 2019, she wrote Ashley “pulled a knife from my kitchen on me”, “told me she gone [sic] have my house shot up”, and “threw a brick and it hit me in my left side.”

So far, no charges have been filed for the murder. While multiple sources have confirmed the people involved in the shooting based on the video, MPD has not yet confirmed who was involved. The department also will not say if Ashley Hudson’s mother is wanted in connection to her murder.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.