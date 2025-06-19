In Philadelphia, breast cancer survivors paddle toward wellness together with dragon boat racing

By Stephanie Stahl, Brad Nau

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — On the banks of the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, a group of breast cancer survivors assembles for practice.

“My life is better for it. It’s an incredible community of people who have gone through some version of what I’ve been through,” said Catherine Hagele, a breast cancer survivor and member of the Hope Afloat dragon boat racing team.

After finding a lump in 2017 when she was 49, Hagele had surgery, chemo and radiation.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said.

She said a big part of her recovery was finding this dragon boat racing team.

Paddling their way to wellness in unison, the team called Hope Afloat even created a special song for themselves.

Linda Giovinco lost her mother and sister to breast cancer, and then she was diagnosed. She said the team saved her life.

“It’s increased my confidence, it’s given me a sense of camaraderie,” Giovinco said. “Having lost a sister, I got all these sisters.”

Hagele, who works at Penn Medicine, recently received a Penn CAREs grant to supply equipment and discounted memberships for the team.

The team ranges in age from 30 to 85 and welcomes all breast cancer patients and survivors, no matter their ability.

And a few have been selected to be part of Team USA at the World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Germany in July.

“They are having an inaugural breast cancer survivor division, and so I’m part of the first team,” Hagele said.

Beyond the support and friendships, research shows dragon boat racing can help reduce breast cancer complications.

