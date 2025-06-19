Mom survives flesh-eating infection, faces life with amputations

By Michael Chen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 39-year-old Logan Heights mother is now home after a harrowing battle with necrotizing fasciitis that led to multiple amputations.

Arisbeth Munoz’s ordeal began in late December when she started vomiting and experiencing pain in her side. A trip to the emergency room revealed she had both the flu and Group A strep bacteria.

“It’s difficult. It’s changed my life. I can’t take care of my children 100%,” Munoz said.

While Group A strep is common, in rare cases it can trigger sepsis and necrotizing fasciitis, a tissue-eating infection that can cut off blood flow to extremities.

Just one day after her diagnosis, Munoz’s organs had begun to fail. Doctors placed her on a ventilator, fearing the worst.

“The doctors said to my family that I will pass away that night,” Munoz said.

Against the odds, Munoz survived, though complications included a heart attack and the spread of necrotizing fasciitis. She remained in a medically induced coma until February.

“I woke up, and see my arms and legs, darkness. I think it’s a bad dream,” Munoz said.

To save her life, doctors had to perform multiple amputations, including her right leg below the knee, her left leg above the knee, as well as part of an arm, and part of a hand.

Munoz was finally discharged in late April and returned home, where she’s slowly working toward independence.

“I can eat myself and brush my teeth by myself,” Munoz said. “I can push myself out of the bed on my side.”

She lives with her partner and two sons, ages 6 and 7, both diagnosed with autism.

“I’m grateful alive and can stay with my kids,” Munoz said.

When asked if she still feels overwhelmed by her situation, Munoz replied, “Sometimes. Then I remember I have kids, and I have to be strong.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help with medical expenses, including the purchase of prosthetic limbs.

Dr. Shweta Warner, Infection Prevention & Control Chair for Kaiser Permanente, which did not treat Munoz, explains that Group A strep is a bacterium commonly found in the throat and on the skin that spreads through respiratory droplets or direct contact.

“Most often it causes strep throat or mild skin infections, which is treated effectively with a short course of antibiotics like penicillin. In rare, severe cases the bacteria can invade the bloodstream, triggering sepsis and necrotizing fasciitis—a rapidly progressing, tissue-eating infection that can cut off blood flow to the hands and feet. When that happens, amputation may be the only way to stop the infection and save a life,” Dr. Warner said.

