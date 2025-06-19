Police shoot, kill suspect on University of Northern Colorado campus

By Jennifer McRae

Colorado (KCNC) — Greeley police shot and killed a suspect on the University of Northern Colorado campus. The shooting happened on Wednesday night.

Police told CBS News Colorado that officers tried to initiate a traffic stop in the area of 18th Street near the UNC campus at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday. The male driver didn’t pull over.

Officers said he had an active felony warrant for motor vehicle theft and refused to stop the vehicle. That’s when officers said they discontinued the attempted traffic stop.

Officers found the man on foot on the University of Northern Colorado campus and tried to contact him to arrest him on the felony warrant. Officers said they ordered bystanders to leave the area. The man brandished a gun. Two officers following the man said they gave verbal commands to drop the gun.

According to the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team, two other officers were approaching the area from the opposite side. The man still had the gun in his hand as he approached the area of Garden Theatre.

Investigators said the man turned toward officers with the gun in his hand. An officer heard gunfire and reported on the radio that he was being shot at. Two officers on the opposite side of Garden Theatre had fired their guns.

The man was shot by officers and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man died, and his identity will be released by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.

