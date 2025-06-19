Small plane crashes on Massachusetts street, leaving 1 dead

By Matt Schooley

Click here for updates on this story

BEVERLY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — One person was killed and another seriously hurt when a small plane crashed onto a street in Beverly, Massachusetts Thursday morning.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. on Sam Fonzo Drive, which runs alongside Beverly Regional Airport.

Beverly Police confirmed to WBZ-TV that one person died in the crash and a second was rushed by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the plane was a Mooney M20F.

“The preliminary information we have is the plane crashed under unknown circumstances,” the agency said in a statement. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the crash with the NTSB.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive at the scene in the afternoon.

“Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation,” the agency said.

Video from the scene showed the heavily damaged plane in two pieces. One large portion was partially in the road, with a trail of debris near it. That part of the plane came to a rest up against a pole near the sidewalk. The second piece of the plane was in the tree line nearby.

Beverly is a city in Essex County with a population of about 42,000. It’s on the North Shore of Massachusetts, about 23 miles from Boston.

Beverly Regional Airport provides services to private, business and corporate aircrafts, according its website.

“Beverly Regional Airport began and remains classified in the Business Category, as a general aviation/reliever airport because we can accommodate a range of aircraft including large corporate jets,” the website reads.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.