South Carolina woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering the father of her 4 kids

CONWAY, South Carolina (WJCL) — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murdering the father of four of her children.

A Horry County jury deliberated for roughly four hours on Tuesday before finding Meagan Jackson, 40, guilty of killing Gregory Rice, 46.

Jackson’s co-defendant, Christopher Dontell, 42, of Conway, pleaded guilty in December to criminal conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact of murder. Dontell is awaiting sentencing in the case.

Dontell testified against Jackson during her trial and told the jury that, in October 2020, Jackson shot and killed Rice. Dontell said he took Rice’s body to the Little Pee Dee River and left it, where a fisherwoman discovered it more than a month after he was reported missing.

Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson presided over the case and sentenced Jackson to serve life in prison. Jackson, of Murrells Inlet, will not be eligible for parole.

