Dead dogs discovered near Logan landfill spark outcry, state investigation

By Jason McNabb, T.J. Wilham

LOGAN, New Mexico (KOAT) — Dozens of dead dogs — some still wearing collars — have been discovered in a secluded area near the Logan landfill, triggering an emotional response from residents and prompting an investigation by the New Mexico Environment Department.

The disturbing discovery was made by local rancher Kit Cone, who stumbled upon the site while walking near the Canadian River.

“I noticed a bunch of bones down there in the water. So I followed them up, and this is where I found all the dead dogs,” Cone said.

“That was my best friend”

Among the remains was Mack, a pet belonging to Logan resident Caleb Gaylor. Mack had gone missing just days earlier. Gaylor recognized his dog in a photo taken by a friend who also visited the site.

“That’s not just a dog. That was my best friend,” Gaylor said, choking back tears.

Mack had a history of running off, but had always ended up at the village kennels — located just yards from the landfill. This time, Mack never turned up.

The kennels are operated by the Logan Police Department’s animal control team. Some residents suspect the dogs were euthanized there and discarded in the dump area. But Logan Police Chief Sean Slate adamantly denied those claims.

Police chief denies euthanasia claims “Simply having a dog in a kennel as an overcrowding type of scenario is not a justification in my eyes, and we’ve never euthanized for that reason,” said Chief Slate.

He confirmed that Mack was not euthanized by village officials.

“In fact, we’ve only had to euthanize two animals out of many dogs that we’ve taken in,” Slate said. “Those two were euthanized because of their aggressive tendencies toward humans.”

Slate explained that dogs found by animal control are held for 72 hours, posted on the department’s Facebook page, and if unclaimed, are sent to rescue organizations.

Dump site raises environmental concerns The dump site — which sits just uphill from the Canadian River, a vital water source — contains more than dog carcasses. Deer, horses, elk, and other animals were also found.

“What bothered me is how close it was to the watershed,” Cone said. “That can’t be healthy.”

Slate said the practice of allowing Logan residents to dispose of dead animals at the landfill has been in place “forever” and is not in violation of any known laws.

“We’re not in violation of anything at this point and haven’t been,” he told Target 7.

But critics question whether the disposal practices are sanitary or even legal. State law requires that animal carcasses be buried, burned, or “otherwise disposed of” — but it’s unclear what specific municipal law the village of Logan has in place.

The New Mexico Environment Department told Target 7 that it has launched an investigation and plans to visit the site this week.

Village officials consider covering dump site

Slate said the village is discussing plans to cover the dump site with dirt, given that it is technically part of the landfill.

Cone told Target 7 he has filed a complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), although the agency has not confirmed receipt of the complaint.

Community demands accountability

Many residents, including Cone and Gaylor, remain unsatisfied with the village’s explanations.

“This isn’t right,” Cone said. “These were people’s pets. Something needs to change.”

Gaylor echoed the sentiment, urging the village to be more transparent and humane in how it handles stray or deceased animals.

The case continues to develop as state agencies begin looking into the village’s animal disposal practices.

