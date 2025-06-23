Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Alligator recovered from Milwaukee house fire

<i>WISN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>An alligator was recovered from the basement of a house on 14th and Scott streets in Milwaukee on June 21 after a fire damaged the building.
WISN via CNN Newsource
An alligator was recovered from the basement of a house on 14th and Scott streets in Milwaukee on June 21 after a fire damaged the building.
By
Published 9:08 AM

By Sam Schmitz

Click here for updates on this story

    MILWAUKEE (WISN) — An alligator was recovered from the basement of a house on 14th and Scott streets in Milwaukee on June 21 after a fire damaged the building.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said firefighters were dispatched just after 1 p.m. after receiving reports of downed wires.

The fire department eventually upgraded the scene from a full assignment to a second alarm.

Fire could be seen coming from the rear of the two and a half story house once crews arrived.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire, but the alligator was found in the basement once it was put out. No firefighters were injured as well, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MADACC was called for the alligator.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content