Charlotte woman caught with fake IDs, stolen mail, and sequined gun, DOJ says

By Stephanie Moore

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WYFF) — A North Carolina woman was sentenced to prison after she was busted with 23 fake IDs and a gun with a ‘bedazzled’ barrel, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Jessica Bailey Sowell, 32, of Charlotte, was sentenced today to 57 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft,and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Sowell was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $47,190.25.

According to court records, from March 2023 to February 2024, Sowell devised and executed an identity theft and bank fraud scheme using stolen personal identifying information (PII) of multiple identity theft victims obtained through stolen mail, the internet, and other sources.

The records show Sowell created fraudulent identification documents with the stolen PII, which she used at banks, hotels, and retail stores to obtain money and merchandise, and to rent hotel rooms and cars. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement said they found letters, bank cards, and checks in Sowell’s possession that belonged to at least 26 victims of identity theft.

According to court records, a federal search warrant was executed at a hotel room where Sowell was staying, where investigators seized one suitcase containing hundreds of pieces of mail with various names and addresses; a second suitcase packed with store tagged merchandise; two handwritten journals with the names and credit information of multiple persons; and 23 driver’s licenses from different states with Sowell’s photograph and the PII of identity theft victims.

Investigators also searched a rental vehicle Sowell was using and seized a credit card in the name of an ID theft victim; receipts for merchandise purchased with the victim’s credit card; an identity card printer; multiple blank identity cards; and holographic stickers, among other items.

During the search of Sowell’s hotel room, investigators also found a Taurus G3 9mm handgun, bedazzled with sequins on the barrel.

Sowell has a 2021 federal aggravated identity theft conviction and a 2015 state felony conviction for possession with intent to distribute MDA/MDMA and she is prohibited from possessing firearms.

On Aug. 5, 2024, Sowell pleaded guilty to bank fraud and aiding and abetting, aggravated identity theft and aiding and abetting, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

She is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals and will be transferred to the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

