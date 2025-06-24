Philadelphia 10-year-old heading to New York to compete in NBA math board game championship

By Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Most kids dream of making it to the NBA for their basketball skills, but a Philadelphia student is earning recognition for her skill with numbers.

Ten-year-old Riley, from Philadelphia, has been playing NBA Math Hoops, a board game that combines sports stats with math problems.

She’s gotten so good that she’s now one of just 24 students selected from across the country to compete in the NBA Math Hoops Global Championship in New York City this weekend.

“I love math. I love the challenge and the difficulty,” Riley said.

The game is part of a program created by Philadelphia nonprofit Learn Fresh. CEO Nick Monzi says the goal is to use sports to help kids sharpen their math skills.

“Sports can really motivate learning because there’s so much data in games like basketball,” Monzi said.

Riley has had some help along the way from her older brother, but this weekend she’s rolling the dice solo.

“I’m nervous to compete against other kids and meet new people,” she admitted.

Despite the nerves, she says math is helping her dream big — she already knows she wants to become a nurse, inspired by her aunt.

Riley and other students will get a taste of the big leagues, too — their packed weekend includes sightseeing, the NBA Draft, and a tour of NBA headquarters.

Also representing our region is Jace Porter from Laurel, Delaware.

Good luck, Riley and Jace!

