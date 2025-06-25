California bear that was a “danger to public safety” euthanized, officials say

By Richard Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOVR) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says it has euthanized a bear that is a known danger in the South Lake Tahoe area.

The department says the bear has broken into homes and vehicles and, just last weekend, broke into a locked trailer, attacking the camper inside at Emerald Bay State Park.

That woman was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises on her arms, Fish and Wildlife said.

“After being awoken by the bear trying to gain entry, the camper attempted to scare the bear off by banging pots and pans, screaming at the bear and making a loud commotion. Undeterred, the bear forced its way into the trailer and swiped at the camper,” Fish and Wildlife said.

The bear’s two cubs have been taken to a wildlife rehab facility, CDFW added.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.