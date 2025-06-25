First look: 1587 Prime steakhouse by Mahomes, Kelce in downtown Kansas City

By Brian Johnson

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are giving fans a first look at their new upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, set to open later this summer.

The two-floor, nearly 10,000-square-foot restaurant is located at the base of the Loews Kansas City Hotel.

With 238 seats and a downtown location, the modern American steakhouse aims to deliver what its creators call an “unforgettable, unique experience.”

“When you hear 15 and 87, you think football, you think greatness,” said Sacha Tanha, director of hospitality for Noble 33. “I’ve already fell in love with Kansas City. It’s a city with a lot of culture, a great hospitality.”

1587 Prime will feature leather accents, subtle football themes, and an impressive layout with a bar downstairs and the main kitchen and dining area upstairs.

A standout element of the entrance mimics a stadium tunnel, complete with four meat refrigerators allowing guests to choose their steak cuts.

While the full menu is still being finalized, it will include high-quality steaks, appetizers, desserts, and a selection of wine.

Prices are expected to be in line with other local high-end steakhouses, with additional premium offerings.

“I want this to be somewhere where people come and feel at home and truly have great dining experiences,” Tanha said.

The restaurant will include a VIP private dining room for 20 guests with a separate entrance and two-way mirror, as well as a semi-private space for 40.

As for whether ketchup, Mahomes’ famously favorite condiment, will make an appearance on the menu, Noble 33 isn’t saying.

