LAPD searching for thieves who stole hard drives containing unedited movie footage

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Police are seeking help from the public as they search for multiple suspects who allegedly stole three hard drives full of unedited movie footage from a production site in West Hills in May.

The theft happened on May 26, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 22000 block of Wyandotte Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. They say that the location was being used as for a film’s production.

Investigators did not have information on the suspects’ identities.

Police did not say what movie the footage was stolen from.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (818) 756-5844.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.