Poisonous toads pose danger to pets during Monsoon’s storms

By Bri Pacelli

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — Monsoon rains may bring relief from the heat, but they also bring out a hidden danger to pets: poisonous toads.

They’re known as Sonoran Desert toads or Colorado River toads; these amphibians emerge from underground once storms roll in. While they may look harmless, they secrete a powerful toxin called bufotoxin from glands on their backs, especially when threatened or under stress.

“It’s a very powerful neurotoxin,” says Jeff Carver, co-owner of Animal Experts. “If your dog puts one in its mouth, symptoms can appear fast, like drooling, pawing at the mouth, even seizures or death.”

If a pet comes into contact with one, Carver advises immediately flushing out their mouth with water or a wet cloth. A garden hose rinse for 15 minutes from side to side is recommended if available.

While toads are not dangerous to humans through touch, it’s important to wash hands and avoid contact with the eyes or mouth after handling them.

Pet owners are urged to stay alert, especially at night when the toads are most active, and reach out to your veterinarian immediately if you think your pet has been poisoned.

