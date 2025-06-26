America’s tallest ship returns to SF for 1st time since 2008, docking at Pier 17 for weekend

By Luz Pena

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — If you go by Pier 17 in San Francisco this weekend, you may see a unique sight.

Known as America’s tallest ship, the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle is docked in San Francisco for the first time since 2008.

“At 295 feet in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The U.S Coast Guard wanted to give us a glimpse into what they experience. To do that, we had to transfer from one moving boat to the Eagle.

Once on board, we met Admiral Joseph Buzzella. He was on the Eagle the last time they visited San Francisco.

“This is one of our showoff boats. We love the Coast Guard Cutter Eagle. It’s a war class from WWII and it’s been a cadet training vessel for many decades,” said Admiral Buzzella.

“It’s fantastic. It’s an honor to be here and come under your historical bridge in a historical ship,” he added.

There are about 150 cadets on board, all of them training for six weeks this summer.

“The summer cruises will be between April and October, and they’ll spend the summers at sea training the cadets,” said Lieutenant Commander US Coast Guard Reserve, Robert Shaye.

First Class Cadet Maddox Holmes-Selby gave us a quick tour.

“Every plaque on the wall is every plaque is every voyage the Eagle has ever done. 1946 was the original voyage,” said First Class Cadet Holmes-Selby.

The captain commanding the Eagle is Captain Jessica Rozzi-Ochs. She was a cadet on this vessel in 1996. Now the first woman captain of it, inspiring the next generation to join the Coast Guard.

“If you want to not have a desk job and you want to do something every day be able to get out there and be able to do a humanitarian mission and protect our nations coast and protect those who serve our nations coast the Coast Guard is the way to go,” said Captain Jessica Rozzi-Ochs.

The ship was originally built in 1936 in Germany, but after World War II, it was acquired by the U.S. as a war reparation.

On top of setting a record, the Eagle is used as a good will ambassador when it visits foreign ports.

There will be free tours to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Eagle’s next stop is Seattle.

