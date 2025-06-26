FGCU students spot bear digging through trash bin

By Madison Zaleski

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Students at Florida Gulf Coast University spotted a bear digging through a trash bin. The unexpected visitor quickly became the talk of campus, turning an ordinary night into a wild encounter.

“The bear just jumps out and starts running around, goes over to this trash compactor. So people are trying to get better looks, you know, people are driving past in their cars. It’s like a baby bear, probably like 120 pounds, tops,” said student Dillon Lebowitz.

Students like Dillon Lebowitz got a campus alert Monday night about a four-legged visitor. A bear was spotted rummaging through the trash at North Lake Village student housing.

Dillon said some people got a bit too close, taking photos of it.

“Kids were at the point of like surrounding it. So it didn’t really have anywhere to go, and it runs at one group of people, because it’s surrounded by people on every side,” said Lebowitz.

It seems like these furry visitors are turning FGCU into their new hangout spot.

“Then, a few days ago, they found another one. So there are two bears on campus somewhere,” said Lebowitz.

However, FGCU says three bears have been reported. Students said they eventually got an “Eagle alert” from the university, warning them to stay cautious.

Now, students like Dillon are on high alert.

“Honestly, it feels a little unsafe. Whenever the cops came, all they did was they just pushed it back into the woods, which is right there. I mean, the woods is, you know, 40 feet away from my campus,” said Lebowitz.

If you see a bear on campus, the university says not to approach it. Instead, call the university police.

