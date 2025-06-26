Godparents sentenced in death of 9-month-old Marina baby; grandmother speaks out

By Brooke Kinebrew

MARINA, California (KSBW) — Sheri Rainwater, the grandmother of 9-month-old NoaKai Taliva’a, is speaking out for the first time following the sentencing of Marcus Berring-Hopkins and Tatiana Hale for the baby’s death in May 2022.

“He was a precious little boy, really happy, really sweet, and was kind of a miracle for my daughter,” Rainwater said. “We don’t feel like we got the full justice for Noah because he deserves so much more, and he had a whole life to live.”

She says the two were friends with her daughter and would watch her daughter’s kids from time to time.

“It’s very hard to understand why anyone, you know, for whatever, gain or whatever, would want to harm him or any baby.”

According to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office, an autopsy revealed the baby died from skull fractures to the back of his head and internal bleeding.

They say neither party admitted to what happened.

“They’re just kind of pointing the finger at each other. We’re just not getting solid closure,” Rainwater said. “We trust that God will take care of the divine justice part, and that we are just glad to be over this part of it.”

Berring-Hopkins was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse.

Hale was sentenced to four years and eight months for felony child abuse and acting as an accessory after the fact to murder.

“What I hope for my daughter is that she gets a little bit of peace going forward,” Rainwater said.

Both were also issued a 10-year protective order and have to pay more than $8,000 in restitution.

