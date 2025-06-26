Maine man charged with DUI after driving onto foot bridge in Vermont

By Michael Cusanelli

BRADFORD, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Maine man was charged with driving under the influence after police said he damaged a foot bridge in Vermont by driving his car over it.

Vermont State Police said Christopher Shorey, 70, of South Paris, Maine, was driving on a walking trail in Bradford on Wednesday evening when he tried to turn onto a foot bridge in his path.

Shorey’s Volvo got stuck on the narrow pedestrian bridge and broke through the wooden structure. His car wound up partially hanging off the bridge, according to police.

Members of the Bradford Fire Department arrived on the scene and helped get Shorey to safety.

Police said he made comments about drinking, and they detected signs of impairment. He was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for an evaluation and then charged with DUI and negligent operation.

A towing crew worked to remove the vehicle from the bridge on Thursday morning.

Shorey is due in court to answer to the charges in September.

