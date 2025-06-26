Mother recovering after she was shot seven times

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

ROSEVILLE, Minnesota (WCCO) — A Roseville, Minnesota, mother is recovering at home after she was shot seven times while picking up her mother from a bar.

On June 13, Tyra Rogers didn’t need home health care. She was a thriving, healthy mother, but everything changed when she was giving her mom a ride home from a bar on St. Paul’s east side. Her daughter was also in the back seat.

“The truck pulls up on the side of me and they start shooting,” Rogers said. “I looked down and my sweater was smoking. My sweater was smoking because of how hot the bullet was.”

A bullet hole almost struck her daughter’s car seat.

“I asked, ‘Is my daughter OK?’ And the officer reached my arm back and I felt her, and I looked back. She was playing with an officer in the ambulance with stickers,” she said.

Rogers was shot seven times in her legs, back and gut.

“My stomach got split open, I got maybe 20-something staples going down my whole stomach,” she said.

She experiences soreness and aching pain, but Rogers says that’s not what hurts most. She feels she is missing out on time with her daughter.

“I like to bring her places and do stuff with her, and now I can’t because I can’t move around,” she said.

She’s hoping now St. Paul police can close in on the case. Officers say they’re still investigating.

“I want the people who did this to know what they did, because it’s really senseless,” Rogers said. “There’s too many shootings with women involved nowadays. They are hitting people who aren’t their targets.”

Friends have set up an online fundraiser for Rogers since she can’t work while she recovers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5858. Callers can remain anonymous.

