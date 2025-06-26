Sacramento hosts Michelin Guide California 2025. New capital city restaurants added to guide.



By Madisen Keavy

California (KOVR) — To get a Michelin star as a chef is like an actor getting an Oscar, and the stars were out in California’s capital city on Wednesday night with Sacramento hosting the Michelin Guide California 2025.

Two Sacramento restaurants kept their Michelin stars, while three others, new to the guide this year, celebrated the boost to business.

Majka Pizzeria was buzzing Wednesday night, with the hum of the kitchen and friends sharing some of Sacramento’s best pizza.

“We opened in the pandemic in 2020. It was just me and my wife working a takeout window,” owner Alex Sherry said. “Fast forward to 2025, we have a full staff, full dining room, full set dinners every night now.”

The hard work didn’t go unnoticed, and this year, Majka got on the Michelin Guide.

“It changed dramatically more than you could ever imagine,” Sherry said. “Business was just incredibly busy overnight. Now it’s five days a week, fresh pasta and small plates, fresh salad and pizza. It’s been really amazing.”

Call it the Michelin effect for 17 Sacramento-area restaurants. Two of those, Localis and The Kitchen, hold Michelin stars and were showcased during the ceremony.

The guide brings the farm-to-fork capital to a larger audience, one that seeks out dining as an experience, making Sacramento the destination.

“You think about how Sacramento used to be defined,” said Visit Sacramento CEO Mike Testa. “Obviously, we’re the home of the gold rush. We’re a government city, but you look at it now, food is at the top of that list.”

Pho Momma in Sacramento earned the Bib Gourmand distinction, which means they offer a three-course meal at a reasonable price.

