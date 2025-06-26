Shooting outside UPS facility leaves one person injured, several people detained, police say

By Morgan Rynor, John MacLauchlan

HIALEAH, Florida (WFOR) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Thursday morning outside a UPS facility, according to Hialeah police.

Investigators said they received word of shooting at LeJeune Road and E 56 Street around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound hiding in the parking lot.

Hialeah Fire Rescue took him to the Ryder Trauma Center, his condition was not released.

Police said officers detained several people attempting to flee the area.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.

A friend of someone who works there said he got a text around 3:30 a.m. saying he was in danger, and about to be “jumped.”

“He tells me before something happens to me, come here, something is about to happen, I’m about to get jumped. That’s what he said. So, I came,” the friend, who did not wish to be identified, said.

“He probably saw it coming. He was working by himself. He probably saw a bunch of people trying to jump him and he probably stood his ground. Anybody would have stood their ground,” he added.

UPS released a statement which said, “We’re aware of a situation outside of our Hialeah facility. As this is an active police investigation, we’ll refer you to the authorities for additional questions. However, UPS operations are not affected.”

