2 RINGS: Thunder fans get engaged during victory parade in OKC

By Emma Burch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KJRH) — Danae Wilson and Heather Hunter, self-proclaimed die-hard Oklahoma City Thunder fans, turned a victory parade into a lifetime memory when Wilson proposed to Hunter.

The couple shared their excitement after witnessing the Thunder win Game 7 ahead of the parade on Tuesday.

“We’re not coming to work on Tuesday. We’re going to the parade,” Wilson declared, radiating enthusiasm ahead of the celebration.

After four years together, Wilson had a special plan in mind for Hunter during the festivities. “I gotta get this ring to OKC without her figuring it out,” he said, outlining the secret he kept for weeks.

After following the Thunder from their inception, in good and bad years, it felt fitting for Wilson to propose during the jubilation of the parade.

“I had been planning to go to this parade for like, 20 years, so that sounds like the perfect place,” he explained.

As the Thunder float passed by ScissorTail Park amid cheers from thousands of fans, Wilson sought the perfect moment to pop the question. Following the team’s speeches, he took his chance.

“It was a complete surprise,” Hunter recalled of the unexpected proposal, still in a state of shock.

Cheers erupted around the couple as fans rejoiced not only for the Thunder’s victory but also for their new engagement, adding to the electric atmosphere of the celebration.

“It just felt like the volume level, just it was a roar,” Hunter said.

Their engagement added a personal touch to the historic day.

“Just being there at the parade together and with all of our friends and so many other Thunder fans, like getting to share that with everyone was amazing,” Hunter said.

As Thunder fans celebrate this landmark moment in the team’s history, Wilson and Hunter carry with them the joy of the victory and the excitement of their engagement.

“It seemed so iconic and historical; I definitely feel like we’ll remember it forever,” Hunter said.

