‘I’m here to kill you.’ Man uses splitting maul to break into home, threaten parents

By Adam Bartow

CHINA, Maine (WMTW) — A man from the town of China is accused of using a splitting maul to smash into his parents’ home and then threatening to kill them.

At about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, police were called to 14th Fire Road in China after a homeowner called 911 to say a man was breaking into their home. Police say a dispatcher was able to hear the man in the background yelling, “I’m here to kill you.” Moments later, the dispatcher reported only hearing silence and connection with the caller was lost.

When police arrived, they say they learned that Jacob Merrill, 40, had assaulted his parents near a fire pit, causing them to seek shelter inside their home. Police say Merrill then used a splitting maul that was near the fire pit to smash his way into the home.

A picture shared by police showed a smashed glass door.

Police say they saw “a path of destruction” and determined Merrill had gone to his own home next door.

After several hours, police got arrest and search warrants and the Maine State Police Tactical Team was called to help, because investigators believed there were weapons in Merrill’s home.

Merrill was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, violating conditions of release and aggravated criminal mischief.

He was being held without bail at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

