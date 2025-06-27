Police capture suspect after overnight break-in at Georgia school

By Graham Cawthon

BIBB COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — Newly released police bodycam shows a man being arrested after authorities say he broke into a Georgia school overnight.

The video, shared by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, was captured shortly after midnight on June 14.

According to the BCSO, the footage shows the response after a break-in at a school on Forsyth Road. The name of the school was not released.

The footage shows investigators and a patrol deputy finding the suspect in the cafeteria, where he was taken into custody and charged with felony burglary.

The suspect’s identity was not publicly released.

